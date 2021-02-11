In a move that is claimed to see will see FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service will have more live local news feeds than any other rival AVOD service, Tubi has expanded its News on Tubi’s offering in the US with the addition of nearly 80 24-hour, live local news feeds from major television station owners.
Content has been sourced from companies including Cox Media Group (CMG), Hearst Television, Scripps and TEGNA. Including the current offering of 17 FOX Television stations and Altice USA’s News 12 New York, Tubi will now carry nearly 100 local station feeds in 2021, covering 58 designated market areas (DMAs).
Stations are slated to be rolled out throughout the coming year and the result says Tubi is the most robust local news offering of any AVOD service. Indeed the added stations are said to extend News on Tubi’s reach to 24 of the top 25 US markets, including new feeds launching over the next week from WHBQ (FOX) in Memphis, KOKI (FOX) in Tulsa, WEWS (ABC) in Cleveland, WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, WTAE (ABC) in Pittsburgh, and WXYZ (ABC) in Detroit. Tubi will continue to add national news brands in 2021, in addition to its focus on local stations.
“Since News on Tubi launched in October, Tubi viewers have instantly taken hold of its value as a destination for a variety of free news choices, and we’re excited to bring the most comprehensive local news offering to streaming,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “With live broadcasts covering nearly all of the top US markets, Tubi is the AVOD home for local news around the country.”
Stations are slated to be rolled out throughout the coming year and the result says Tubi is the most robust local news offering of any AVOD service. Indeed the added stations are said to extend News on Tubi’s reach to 24 of the top 25 US markets, including new feeds launching over the next week from WHBQ (FOX) in Memphis, KOKI (FOX) in Tulsa, WEWS (ABC) in Cleveland, WMUR (ABC) in Manchester, WTAE (ABC) in Pittsburgh, and WXYZ (ABC) in Detroit. Tubi will continue to add national news brands in 2021, in addition to its focus on local stations.
“Since News on Tubi launched in October, Tubi viewers have instantly taken hold of its value as a destination for a variety of free news choices, and we’re excited to bring the most comprehensive local news offering to streaming,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “With live broadcasts covering nearly all of the top US markets, Tubi is the AVOD home for local news around the country.”