Independent multiplatform factual content distributor Orange Smarty has acquired a slate of new content through a string of development-stage investment deals with new and existing producer partners.
Leading the new offer is a new relationship with Whitworth Media brings history and engineering series Inside the Spitfire Factory (6 x 60’ - pictured) to the Orange Smarty slate. Produced for and currently on air on Channel 4, led by a cast of wonderful characters, this observational documentary series follows engineers, pilots and historians as they restore rusty remains of the iconic Second World War flying machines.
Two more new producer relationships, meanwhile, will result in two new true-crime series, both scheduled for release in the first half of 2021. The first is a distribution partnership with Brown Bob Productions on The Moment of Proof (15 x 30’), which after a successful January 2021 TX is said to have performed consistently above slot average. The series looks at the inflexion point in police investigations — the ‘moment of proof’ when the detectives realise they’ve cracked the case thanks to a DNA match, a disproven alibi or an interview-room confession.
In a second development deal, Orange Smarty is partnering with Irish based production company, Peninsula Films, on a 26-part crime series for AETN. The series which has the working title Jealous Killers will focus on cases involving the most prolific cause of relationship and spousal murder worldwide – jealousy. More true-crime content is in the pipeline through an existing relationship with Acme Films, which is in production on The Missing Files. The 2x 90’ (3 x 60’ international version) series for Channel 5 looks in new detail at the abduction of schoolgirl Milly Dowler in 2002, revealing hidden details about the investigation into her disappearance, and serial killer Levi Bellfield, the man convicted of her murder.
Commenting on the deals, Karen Young, founder and CEO of Orange Smarty, said: “Investment has always been an intrinsic part of the Orange Smarty strategy, it’s a balanced risk that is key in protecting and producing a strong pipeline of content. By offering a finance package we are not only helping see content come to market but also building relationships with production partners where there is a mutual benefit in sharing our international intelligence and expertise.
www.orangesmarty.co.com
