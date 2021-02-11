As the first event in the electric off-road racing series draws nearer, Extreme E has announced two more broadcast partners to broadcast live racing action, plus highlight shows and docu-series.
Extreme E is a new racing series, featuring electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world and is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world. It will showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting these five destinations in 2021 – Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – which have all been affected by the climate crisis, and the racing series will attempt to show the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes.
The five-event calendar starts in April 2021 in Saudi Arabia, before moving to Senegal in May, Greenland in August, Brazil in October and Patagonia in December. The series is ramping up to its start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
The two new partners will cover the series across the Caribbean and in Israel. In the former region, Digicel will pick up the action from Saudi Arabia on its Catch 1 and 2, and on Sportsmax 1 and 2 channels. Content will be localised for the 24 countries throughout the Caribbean region and will be aired in English, French and Spanish.
“We are excited to work with Extreme E as the broadcast partners for the Caribbean on this upcoming series,” remarked Digicel Home and Entertainment Group chief executive officer Gyorgy Zsembery. “This innovative concept not only gives our audience access to top quality motorsport by some of the best in the industry, but also highlights the issue of climate change, a real concern for the Caribbean, and presents a model for how things can be done in the future.”
Tel-Aviv-based Israel’s Charlton TV will televise Extreme E’s live races, plus the highlight shows, in Hebrew, on its pay-to-view Sport 1, Sport 2, Sport 3 and Sport 4 channels as well as its digital platform www.sport.co.il. Pointing out why the country is a fitting location, Extreme E noted that climate change was creating a decisive impact on all areas of life in Israel there, with sea levels in the region rising on average by 10mm per year, which will ultimately damage all of Israel’s coasts from Rosh Hanikra to the border of the Gaza Strip.
“Charlton TV is delighted and proud to be delivering Extreme E to our sports fans here in Israel,” said CEO Adar Zahavi. “It is hugely important for us to provide exciting content to our discerning audience and by airing on several of our channels in addition to our digital platform, we will not only provide superb entertainment to a huge number of viewers but also convey Extreme E’s underlying and wider message - which is concern for the environment.”
The five-event calendar starts in April 2021 in Saudi Arabia, before moving to Senegal in May, Greenland in August, Brazil in October and Patagonia in December. The series is ramping up to its start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
The two new partners will cover the series across the Caribbean and in Israel. In the former region, Digicel will pick up the action from Saudi Arabia on its Catch 1 and 2, and on Sportsmax 1 and 2 channels. Content will be localised for the 24 countries throughout the Caribbean region and will be aired in English, French and Spanish.
“We are excited to work with Extreme E as the broadcast partners for the Caribbean on this upcoming series,” remarked Digicel Home and Entertainment Group chief executive officer Gyorgy Zsembery. “This innovative concept not only gives our audience access to top quality motorsport by some of the best in the industry, but also highlights the issue of climate change, a real concern for the Caribbean, and presents a model for how things can be done in the future.”
Tel-Aviv-based Israel’s Charlton TV will televise Extreme E’s live races, plus the highlight shows, in Hebrew, on its pay-to-view Sport 1, Sport 2, Sport 3 and Sport 4 channels as well as its digital platform www.sport.co.il. Pointing out why the country is a fitting location, Extreme E noted that climate change was creating a decisive impact on all areas of life in Israel there, with sea levels in the region rising on average by 10mm per year, which will ultimately damage all of Israel’s coasts from Rosh Hanikra to the border of the Gaza Strip.
“Charlton TV is delighted and proud to be delivering Extreme E to our sports fans here in Israel,” said CEO Adar Zahavi. “It is hugely important for us to provide exciting content to our discerning audience and by airing on several of our channels in addition to our digital platform, we will not only provide superb entertainment to a huge number of viewers but also convey Extreme E’s underlying and wider message - which is concern for the environment.”