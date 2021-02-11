Laplanche was formerly senior vice president for Technicolor as head of network service provider and pay-TV partnerships, and also spent stints as COO of Thomson Telecom and VP of enterprise business Pacific at Alcatel.

In his new role Laplanche is tasked with bringing pay-TV and network service providers into the company’s orbit, initially in Europe and then to major markets in North America and Asia. Looking ahead to the challlenges of hsu role he said: “Hoppr is an exciting company to be a part of, with its solid foundation of innovative technology and creative, boundary-pushing commitment to making advertising an experience that will enhance pay-TV viewing. I look forward to working with the Hoppr team as we seek new opportunities in a time when demand has never been higher for our services.”



Commenting on the appointment, Hoppr CEO Cyril Daoud added: “Hoppr’s key addressable advertising markets in Europe, the US and Asia require significant experience and strong local contacts to optimise sales as digital TV continues to go mainstream. Georges’ global CV, technical expertise and connections place him at the forefront of creating the valuable partnerships that will accelerate the uptake of Hoppr’s addressable advertising solutions, particularly in Europe’s pay-TV sector.”