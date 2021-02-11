China Central TV (CCTV) - supported by China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television - has carried out its first live 8K UHD broadcast test signals over a 5G network as it prepares for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to take place from 4 to 20 February 2022 and in preparation, CCTV will start broadcasting 8K UHD channels in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics and plans to implement 8K UHD as the standard production format for the Games, including full-time comprehensive 8K Telestream live monitoring from content production to editing and broadcasting.

More than 30 UHD large screens and China’s first consignment of 8K TVs transmitted the images in public places across nine cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Jinan, Haikou, and Qingdao. CCTV intends to broadcast live the Chinese New Year's Eve celebrations using its 8K UHD TV channel, as part of its Spring Festival Gala.

The test broadcast used Telestream’s full 2110 IP solution including its Inspect 2110 IP monitoring system, PRISM waveform monitor and SPG8000A precision multi-format video signal generator, suitable for master synchronisation and reference applications. The Telestream monitoring solution was used throughout the production and distribution workflows.

Telestream’s technology also saw use in helping CCTV to monitor the 8K signals in real-time around the clock. Telestream provides CCTV with IP 2110 network health protection and automatic alarm functions and checks the consistency of the main and backup channels.

Inspect 2110 probes monitor and record multiple RTP indicators in real-time - even the smallest amount of packet loss and disorder that cannot be detected by the naked eye, to provide early warning and record of IP network problems. It also compares the main and backup signals and can identify any inconsistency in audio and video content and auxiliary data, alerting operational staff.

If any serious issue is encountered, staff can use Prism for in-depth diagnosis and analysis of the problem video stream. This greatly shortens the network troubleshooting time and ensures the healthy operation of CCTV’s 8K broadcast system.