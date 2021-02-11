UK full-fibre infrastructure provider and ISP Truespeed has started rolling out its fibre broadband network in Bath and neighbouring areas in the South West including the towns of Keynsham, Saltford and South Widcombe.

In nearby Wells, where the build began in June 2020, Truespeed has now passed over 3,000 premises. The firm is boosting its investment in Wells, with plans to connect more areas of the city and continue expanding its current building works in surrounding areas such as Wookey and Coxley.

As well as concentrating on rural communities across the South West, Truespeed also offers primary schools and community hubs passed by its network free ultrafast broadband for life. To date, over 100 schools and community hubs have signed up.

“We’re excited to get going in Bath while stepping up the roll-out of our full fibre network in Wells and surrounding areas in Somerset," said Truespeed CEO Evan Wienburg commenting on the rollout. "We’re lighting up our map of the South West and bringing under-served households and businesses the future-proofed gigabit capable connectivity they deserve.”