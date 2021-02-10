In partnership with major brands, publishers and platforms, Samba TV, a leading provider of television data and omni screen measurement, has announced the rollout of The Smart TV Privacy Manager to usher in privacy protocols that says the company put consumers in control of their data.
The integration of the Privacy Manager, featuring the globally accepted IAB Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF), is designed to bridge the smart TV compliance gap by offering privacy solutions anchored in industry standards and formulated with TV manufacturers, industry governing bodies, and relevant governmental authorities. The interface is accessible within a TV’s settings menu and introduces a series of new privacy controls that allow the consumer control over their household’s personal data in what is claimed to be an unprecedented way.
Since inception, Samba TV has been a proponent of the right to privacy and constructed smart TV opt-in and data protection policies in advance of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). The company is extending its workflows and user-interface to provide a consent management platform (CMP) for smart TVs and has deployed it as an open standard that other players in the ecosystem can adopt at no cost.
Samba TV has traditionally offered essential consumer privacy controls, including allowing the consumer to enable or disable the collection of viewership information at any time, opt-out of the sale of personal data, and exercise fundamental privacy rights. For compliance with the IAB TCF in Europe, Samba TV is partnered with Sourcepoint, the privacy compliance platform for the digital marketing ecosystem and a certified member of the IAB EU.
“Long before global regulatory frameworks were introduced, consumer privacy has been a non-negotiable requirement of Samba TV’s partnerships with TV manufacturers, advertisers, and brands,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “It has been encouraging to see that government and self-regulatory bodies around the world have caught up to the 21st century and the complexity consumers face when making decisions on technology. We will continue to make transparency and choice central to our product decisions.”
“Enabling a personalised and high-quality experience for our consumers, while offering responsive privacy controls is pivotal to Vestel Group,” added the CE manufacturer’s VP of product management and marketing Barış Altınkaya. “Samba TV has always put privacy first in its technologies. We’re excited to be a part of this initiative to introduce these heightened consumer controls for our consumers to manage their privacy choices.”
