Security technology firm NordVPN, in cooperation with cybersecurity researchers, has found stolen data records from 16 million computers worldwide, discovering in the process 174,800 leaked streaming content service accounts, many of which relate to popular subscription video-on-demand services.
The data ended up on the dark web after the computers got infected with Zeus, Pony Stealer, RedLine, Raccoon, and dozens of other types of malware built specifically for capturing login credentials saved on computers. As a result, the streaming accounts ended up on the market for a resale.
The researchers estimate that the damage inflicted on users of streaming services alone could round up to $38 million. Netflix users suffered the most: 61% of all stolen streaming credentials are associated with the leading streaming platform. It was followed by Spotify (25%) and Amazon Prime (7%) and then Hulu, Vimeo and Disney+.
According to NordVPN researchers, half a million American internet users and more than a third of a million Canadians managed to download and install the malware that stole their credentials. “One day, these people will find themselves locked out of their accounts, unable to access it because the account got sold, its password changed, and the initial email associated with it replaced,” says Daniel Markuson, digital privacy expert at NordVPN.
In an example of the phenomenon, the research cited the case of an listing eBay reading: “Netflix Account Premium 4K ultra HD 4 Screens 12 Months. Instant delivery within 1min to 12hours Worldwide. You can Change your password, your email and your phone number. Work on your TV, computer, smartphone and tablet.” The price for the stolen annual subscription was US $19.99, when the official one costs $215.88. “There is no doubt such accounts came from leaked computer data or acquired through other illegal activities. People who think it's a good idea to spend your money on that are contributing to theft,” Markuson observed.
