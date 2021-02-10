Ramping up the rollout of the subscription streaming service in the two countries following its launch direct-to-consumer and on Sky Q in November 2020, discovery+ is now available on Samsung Smart TVs and Fire TV devices in the UK & Ireland.
discovery+ features what its owner Discovery claims is the industry’s largest-ever content library for a new streaming service with more than 55,000 episodes. Content is drawn from Discovery’s flagship brands, the BBC’s Natural History collection, A&E Networks and Group Nine among others. The service also offers a range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries.
Specifically for the local markets, discovery+ features the second largest library for unscripted content in the UK, with more than 1,000 hours of exclusive originals in its first year, including UK-led commissions Children of the Cult, What Killed Maradona?, Faking It: Jimmy Savile, Prince Andrew, Maxwell & Epstein, Three Men Four Wheels, and Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate. Eurosport’s premium and locally-relevant multi-sport offering, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, will also be coming to discovery+ UK & Ireland this year.
The new distribution deals give customers of Samsung Smart TVs and Fire TV devices in the UK & Ireland access to discovery+ for a special offer of £1 in the UK or €1 in Ireland this month. discovery+ is now available on 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs as a featured app and will be pre-installed on new TVs as a priority app. On Fire TV it is available as an app and can be downloaded through the AppStore or by simply saying “Alexa, open discovery+”. It will also be coming to Roku and Vodafone mobile customers in the UK and Ireland this year and on additional devices and services yet to be announced.
“Samsung strives to offer the widest content offering on the market and the best experience on its Smart TV platform," commented Deep Halder, head of content services and retail, TV & AV Samsung Electronics UK "As the first Smart TV platform to integrate the new discovery+ app, we will provide an even greater array of content for our customers, allowing them to experience Discovery’s iconic content on the largest screens available."
