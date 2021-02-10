Global streaming service Twitch has seen a surge in the number of users over the past year, with 2.1 million average viewers in 2020 who watched more than 1 trillion minutes combined.

With people turning to at-home entertainment as the pandemic took hold, the entire gaming market took off in 2020. As well as playing more, millions of eSports fans also started spending a lot more time watching gaming titles on Twitch. According to data from SafeBettingSites.com, the number of Twitch streamers jumped by 150% year-on-year and hit almost 9.9 million in January 2021.



In January 2020, the number of active streamers on Twitch amounted to over 3.9 million, revealed the Twitch Tracker data. After slipping to 3.7 million in February, this figure surged to over 7.2 million in April last year and continued rising.

Statistics show the third quarter of the year witnessed the most growth, with the number of Twitch streamers jumping from 7.4 million in September to over 9.2 million in December, almost a 25% increase in three months, eventually reaching nearly 9.9 million in January 2021.

Meanwhile, the average number of streaming channels also surged during the pandemic, with around 52,800 in January 2020, jumping to 119,200 in January 2021, a 125% increase year-on-year.

In 2019, Twitch had an average of 1.25 million viewers who watched 660 billion minutes of streams, rising 68% year-on-year to 2.1 million viewers in 2020, with one trillion minutes of streams.