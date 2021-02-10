Aiming to upgrade its direct-to-consumer (DTC) video service, and after deciding to replace its existing online video platform, leading Israeli commercial entertainment channel Reshet 13 has deployed advanced video technology from Kaltura and is now to be hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
With a reach of almost six million viewers, Reshet 13 is claimed to be one of the fastest growing broadcasters in Israel with 15% year-on-year ratings growth. It also has the youngest TV audience of all main commercial broadcasters in the country. The service is available terrestrially as well as via cable, satellite and mobile as well as through linear TV and VOD. Reshet 13 also offers a DTC online service to expand reach and engagement with its viewers beyond the traditional broadcast value chain. The service is distributed online to mobile devices and smart TVs.
In the upgrade process, Kaltura carried out the technology migration and implemented its platform for Reshet 13 including bespoke player plug-ins for client-side dynamic ad insertion (DAI), integration with Google Ad Manager, alongside analytics and audience measurement capability. The solution includes an integration with AWS for delivery of live linear channels and CloudFront CDN.
A key objective for Reshet 13 was timely delivery in order to support the live broadcasts of its flagship annual Big Brother show (pictured). Reshet 13 provides a premium Big Brother Channel which broadcasts for several months each year. Kaltura developed a bespoke solution which enabled Reshet 13 to monetise the web livestreaming of its Big Brother 2020 service through personalised, client-side ads. The migration went live at the end of September 2020 just six weeks after contract and as part of the project, Kaltura transitioned over 170,000 content assets to the new platform.
“Viewing audiences today have very high expectations of video service quality, and we need to be ready to meet these requirements as they grow and evolve,” explained Reshet 13 chief digital officer Gal Goren. “Now, thanks to Kaltura, we have a flexible, future-ready video platform which will leverage the efficiencies enabled by cloud technology at scale.”
