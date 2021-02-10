Smart home services pioneer Plume, along with partners ADTRAN, Askey, CIG, Hitron, Kaon, Sagemcom, Sercomm, Technicolor, and Zyxel Communications, has announced the availability of over 20 Wi-Fi 6 consumer premises equipment products (CPEs) fully supported by OpenSync.

Plume says that OpenSync, its open source framework for the smart home, has become the most broadly supported open source silicon-to-cloud framework for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In December it announced that its technology is now present in more than 20 million active households worldwide and is averaging 1 million new home activations per month.

The CPEs available now include the ADTRAN SDG-814-v6 Gateway and Askey router, while Q2 2021 will see the launch of the CIG WF-194C4 Extender, WF-194C8 Access Point and WF-188 Extender; the Hitron OS2210 Extender; Kaon AR1344E Extender and CG3000S Gateway; Sagemcom Fast3896 Gateway, Fast568x Gateway, Fast567x Gateway, Fast538x Gateway, Fast528x Router, Fast266 Extender, Fast288 Extender and Fast69x Extender.

Also slated for Q2 2021 are the Sercomm RP562B Extender and DG4244 Gateway; Technicolor OWA3111 Extender; Zyxel EX5510 Gateway, EX3510 Gateway and WX3310 Extender; and Plume’s own SuperPod with Wi-Fi 6.

All CPEs come pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide out-of-the-box access to Plume’s Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, including the HomePass, Haystack and Harvest service suites. They have the latest Wi-Fi 6 chipsets from providers including Broadcom, MaxLinear and Qualcomm.

Plume says that all OpenSync-powered CPEs from multiple suppliers can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation.

Fahri Diner, co-founder & CEO at Plume, said: “While Wi-Fi 6 is a very exciting milestone for wireless home connectivity, this advancement alone is insufficient to deliver the personalised and fully optimised experiences demanded by broadband subscribers today.

“To fully capitalise on the benefits of Wi-Fi 6, CSPs must deploy both reactive and predictive cloud management across all hardware platforms to address the increased complexity of the home network. Starting this year, the intersection of an open platform approach and cloud managed Wi-Fi 6 may very well be the winning formula.”