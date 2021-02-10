eir, the largest provider of fixed line telecommunications services in Ireland, offering residential broadband and TV services, as well as eir mobile and GoMo, has broadened its video bouquet with content from SPI/FilmBox.
The deal, which is also part of SPI’s campaign to expand its footprint in Western Europe, will see eir offer in its TV Extra extended basic package the channels FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox and FashionBox.
FilmBox Arthouse brings world cinema classics from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers; the Gametoon HD is dedicated to gaming content created by gaming and eSports enthusiasts; Fast&FunBox HD offers action programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; DocuBox HD delivers a collection of documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of the world; and FashionBox provides content on fashion trends and all things dedicated style.
“We are delighted to be partnering with eir, as they continue to build their business in Ireland and strengthen their content proposition,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal. “With hundreds of hours of content spanning all genres, we are excited to be adding even more value to the eir TV Extra pack for eir customers to enjoy.”
