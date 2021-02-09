Research from leading analyst Media Partners Asia (MPA) has identified Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, as ranking number one for number of users in Southeast Asia.
In addition to achieving 45 million MAU (monthly active users)* and 5.3 million paid subscribers, Viu was No.1 in terms of number of users and ranked second in both paid subscribers and streaming minutes amongst major video streaming platforms in Southeast Asia. Paid subscribers grew 47% year-on-year in 2020.
The research also found that Viu has seen high growth in monetisation with overall revenue up 30% with subscription revenue as the key driver which increased by 62 percent year-on-year. Viu also beat the Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA) OTT video market growth rate with 63% revenue growth as compared with the overall GSEA market revenue growth of 17%.
The study noted that Viu’s engagement and overall growth was driven by its strong content line-up with premium content from Asia and award-winning original productions such as Pretty Little Liars (pictured), My Bubble Tea and The Bridge Season 2. Crucially, the service has seen particular traction with Korean content including recent sought-after and first on Viu titles such as Mr. Queen and True Beauty, which are the top two ranking titles on Viu in Southeast Asia currently.
Other notable titles that performed exceptionally well include The Penthouse, Alice, Tale of the Nine Tailed and Lie After Lie. Viu Original series also continue to engage viewers.
Viu has planned more than 10 exciting Korean drama series for February and March, including River Where the Moon Rises, The Penthouse 2, Times, Mouse, L.U.C.A: The Beginning, Dear. M, Great Real Estate, Summer Guys, Love Scene Number and Breakup Probation, A Week.
“Our learnings from the engagement and interactions with our Viu-ers across our 16 markets have been tremendous and have helped us continually improve our service,” commented Janice Lee, chief executive officer of Viu and Managing Director of PCCW Media Group, said, We are grateful for our Viu-ers’ support and are excited to bring even more of the best content to them in 2021.”
The research also found that Viu has seen high growth in monetisation with overall revenue up 30% with subscription revenue as the key driver which increased by 62 percent year-on-year. Viu also beat the Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA) OTT video market growth rate with 63% revenue growth as compared with the overall GSEA market revenue growth of 17%.
The study noted that Viu’s engagement and overall growth was driven by its strong content line-up with premium content from Asia and award-winning original productions such as Pretty Little Liars (pictured), My Bubble Tea and The Bridge Season 2. Crucially, the service has seen particular traction with Korean content including recent sought-after and first on Viu titles such as Mr. Queen and True Beauty, which are the top two ranking titles on Viu in Southeast Asia currently.
Other notable titles that performed exceptionally well include The Penthouse, Alice, Tale of the Nine Tailed and Lie After Lie. Viu Original series also continue to engage viewers.
Viu has planned more than 10 exciting Korean drama series for February and March, including River Where the Moon Rises, The Penthouse 2, Times, Mouse, L.U.C.A: The Beginning, Dear. M, Great Real Estate, Summer Guys, Love Scene Number and Breakup Probation, A Week.
“Our learnings from the engagement and interactions with our Viu-ers across our 16 markets have been tremendous and have helped us continually improve our service,” commented Janice Lee, chief executive officer of Viu and Managing Director of PCCW Media Group, said, We are grateful for our Viu-ers’ support and are excited to bring even more of the best content to them in 2021.”