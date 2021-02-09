 Superbowl LV throws over 90MN viewers but viewing yardage slips year-on-year | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Tom Brady being the match-wining quarterback that he has been on many such occasions aside, Super Bowl LV was an event like no other in its history and one that was witnessed by a smaller TV audience than in previous years.
CBS superbowl sb streaming devices 9Feb2021
According to view data from Nielsen, the telecast of Super Bowl LV on CBS, which ran from 6:38 p.m. ET to 10:16 p.m. ET, drew an average TV audience of about 92 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly romp home against highly-fancied Kansas City Chiefs. 

The game had a 38.2 US household rating and was viewed in an average of 46.2 million homes, This year, 68% of US homes with televisions in use were tuned to the Super Bowl LV telecast. According to estimates for Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes, an average of 647,000 (P2+) tuned in.

The data quoted includes out-of-home (OOH) viewing and Nielsen stressed that the total figure could see further increases via digital in TV ratings (DTVR) contribution.

Other data regarding the event showed a record 5.7 million viewers across all digital platforms for CBS Sports, representing a massive 67% increase compared with 2019, and almost double the audience gained two years ago. CBS Sports also said that viewers consumed over a billion streaming minutes, a first for Super Bowl viewing.
Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Ratings/Measurement