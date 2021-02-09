Tom Brady being the match-wining quarterback that he has been on many such occasions aside, Super Bowl LV was an event like no other in its history and one that was witnessed by a smaller TV audience than in previous years.
According to view data from Nielsen, the telecast of Super Bowl LV on CBS, which ran from 6:38 p.m. ET to 10:16 p.m. ET, drew an average TV audience of about 92 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly romp home against highly-fancied Kansas City Chiefs.
The game had a 38.2 US household rating and was viewed in an average of 46.2 million homes, This year, 68% of US homes with televisions in use were tuned to the Super Bowl LV telecast. According to estimates for Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes, an average of 647,000 (P2+) tuned in.
The data quoted includes out-of-home (OOH) viewing and Nielsen stressed that the total figure could see further increases via digital in TV ratings (DTVR) contribution.
Other data regarding the event showed a record 5.7 million viewers across all digital platforms for CBS Sports, representing a massive 67% increase compared with 2019, and almost double the audience gained two years ago. CBS Sports also said that viewers consumed over a billion streaming minutes, a first for Super Bowl viewing.
