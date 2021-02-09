With an extensive career covering the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Admans has led strategies for launching technologies and headed up post-production business operations with companies including Netflix, Dolby, Avid and Technicolor.

His career highlights include the strategic development and launch of the Netflix Post Technology Alliance (PTA); the market launch of the professional high dynamic range (HDR) imaging tools used to create Dolby Vision, including contributions to the development of the award-winning Dolby Professional Reference Monitor; and while at Avid he seeded the strategy that saw the company transition to a subscription-based licensing model. In his role as VP post-production at Technicolor, he drove the development and implementation of Technicolor’s UHD/4K post-production workflows for Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix’s original series.

In his new role, Admans will lead the operations, product development and marketing teams at the company. He will also work closely with Ownzones CEO Dan Goman to continue developing the company’s growth and innovation strategy.

“Bill has played an important part in helping us achieve our multiple successes so far," Goman remarked. "I am delighted to confirm his promotion to the new role and look forward to working with him as we seek to show the many advantages that a digital supply chain in the cloud brings to media organisations.”