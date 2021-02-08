Barely hours after promising that the future for 2021 would involve more deals and acquisitions, streamer Cinedigm has inked a content distribution partnership with out-of-home (OOH) streaming TV service Rockbot to distribute four video channels to the business-to-business streaming media network.
Explaining the reasons for the deal, Cinedigm said that just as consumers were rapidly shifting to OTT streaming services, so too were brick and mortar businesses. Rockbot’s OOH TV network is available across the US and provides access to untapped consumer audiences found inside locations such as gyms, bars/restaurants, and waiting rooms. Cinedign believes that with over 20 million consumers watching Rockbot TV every month, out-of-home audiences offer a net new opportunity for content providers looking to grow their OTT reach.
Rockbot’s platform will allow businesses to search for Cinedigm programming at their venue any time of day. Its platform unifies a spectrum of media solutions with an enterprise-grade SaaS platform, enabling businesses to control, schedule, and monitor any number of locations from a web dashboard and mobile app. The channels included in the partnership are: The Bob Ross Channel; Dove Channel; FashionBox; Whistle TV.
“At Cinedigm we remain focused on extending the reach of our AVOD services and ad-supported television networks as widely as possible,” said Tony Huidor, general manager of Cinedigm Networks. “We are excited and eager to partner with innovative and emerging platform partners like Rockbot because we know the future of video streaming extends beyond the living room.”
“Cinedigm’s superb content credibility matched with Rockbot’s modern media platform and business expertise create a new media solution that is in high demand by the market,” said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. “Similar to residential cord cutting, the same trend is happening in businesses across the nation. It is a fantastic benefit and value-add for consumers to view Cinedigm programming when outside the home.”
Rockbot’s platform will allow businesses to search for Cinedigm programming at their venue any time of day. Its platform unifies a spectrum of media solutions with an enterprise-grade SaaS platform, enabling businesses to control, schedule, and monitor any number of locations from a web dashboard and mobile app. The channels included in the partnership are: The Bob Ross Channel; Dove Channel; FashionBox; Whistle TV.
“At Cinedigm we remain focused on extending the reach of our AVOD services and ad-supported television networks as widely as possible,” said Tony Huidor, general manager of Cinedigm Networks. “We are excited and eager to partner with innovative and emerging platform partners like Rockbot because we know the future of video streaming extends beyond the living room.”
“Cinedigm’s superb content credibility matched with Rockbot’s modern media platform and business expertise create a new media solution that is in high demand by the market,” said Garrett Dodge, CEO of Rockbot. “Similar to residential cord cutting, the same trend is happening in businesses across the nation. It is a fantastic benefit and value-add for consumers to view Cinedigm programming when outside the home.”