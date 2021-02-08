From the Global Content Festival winners to what is said to be the first-ever league format non-fiction music show, the largest OTT platform for South Asian content, ZEE5 Global, has announced a line-up of new releases for February across originals, television shows and non-fiction shows.
The programming has just begun with the premiere of Lahore Confidential, a love story of two spies. Created by India’s most prolific crime writer S.Hussain Zaidi, the film marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kohli in the OTT space. Lahore Confidential stars an ensemble trio of Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh. This is complemented by ZEE5 - ALT Balaji venture hospital-based crime thriller series LSD based on the lives of five medical interns.
Leads from the blockbuster digital hit Yaara will reunite for upcoming thriller The Power while Crashh, another ZEE5 – ALT Balaji joint venture, will stream on the platform essaying the heart-warming story of four siblings who get separated during a fateful accident, and their journey to find each other.
ZEE5 will also announce the winners to their Global Content festival which attracted a massive aggregation of entries across languages from multiple markets. The festival aims to give a platform to young and new film makers to showcase their potential. The winners of the Festival are expected to be announced by the end of February.
Along with this, the entertainment company will stream the first-ever league format non-fiction music show - Indian Pro Music League. Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of the show which will see six teams supported by some of the biggest Bollywood and sports celebrities and the most revered musicians battling out to find fresh voices from the various states of the country. The musical extravaganza will have teams led by the likes of Mika Singh, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari and Kailash Kher and supported by celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina.
ZEE5 Original Singa Penne Season 1 Part 2 continues the story of a Tamil girl who falls in love with a soldier and decides to cross every hurdle to join the military herself. Another ZEE5 Tamil Original series, romantic drama series Thantu Vitten Ennai, returns with Season 2 on 16 February. The starring Ashwin, Hari Priya and Seetha is a remake of the popular Marathi series, Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi. The streaming platform is also set to launch its first Tamil non-fiction music show – Rockstar from 14 February.
