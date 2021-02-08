German distributor and producer Palatin Media has completed equity investments in recently launched UK-based sister companies Rocket Rights and Rights Booster to manage TV sales and VOD rights respectively.









Rocket promotes itself as a next-generation disruptive TV rights businesses utilising processes and technology derived from the Franks’ experience at rights marketplace TRX. The company says it can generate more revenues for its customers at significantly lower cost than its competitors. Booster provides services to producers, distributors and other rightsholders, to help them find audiences for their existing catalogues in the VOD and OTT streaming world and, in so doing, generate long-term royalties.



As part of its deal, Palatin will distribute its catalogue worldwide outside of German-speaking Europe through Rocket and Booster will manage Palatin’s VOD rights across major platforms. Palatin will represent the Rocket catalogue in German-speaking territories.



"I am delighted to complete this crucial strategic investment," commented Palatin Media CEO Bernd Schloetterer. "Together we all have the same vision of the market and the way it is evolving. This deal delivers greater distribution fire-power to Palatin and opens up untapped markets. Moreover there are great synergies between Booster and the existing AVOD and SVOD channels and platforms of our group. I really believe in what the Franks and Mark are doing and am excited by the potential."