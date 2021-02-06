Telecom Argentina has teamed up with Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha (DA) to launch a new as-a-service Content Delivery Network (CDN) to the Argentinian market.

The new solution combines Qwilt’s CDN platform based on open caching with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service to service providers of all sizes around the world. Digital Alpha is the investing partner.

The CDN will help Telecom Argentina’s network support, increasing data volume and improving the streaming experience across its entire network. Open caching will also help to drive new services revenue.

Roberto Daniel Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina, commented: “Today’s announcement is the outcome of a deep collaboration among the partners. Our unified leadership and focus helped us reach an agreement and plan for deployment in record time with introductions, presentations, evaluations, technical deep dives and commercial negotiations handled via Webex due to pandemic travel restrictions. We embrace this new model giving us the opportunity to work directly with the world’s major content providers to reduce operational costs, improve network capacity and elevate the streaming video quality for our customers to the level they expect.”