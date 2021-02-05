The third and final season of the highest rated foreign language drama in UK TV history Walter Presents: Deutschland 89, is back for its third and final season.
Created once more by Anna Winger and Jörg Winger, the series began in 2016 showing East German soldier turned Agent Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) infiltrate his way into West German life at the height of the Cold War. The next series saw Martin banished to Africa until his spymaster Aunt Lenora recruits him to fight again for communism in the Global Cold War. Set against the backdrop of real events during the last Summer of Anxiety, when terrorism raged across Western Europe.
Deutschland 89 picks up from three years earlier when the ‘anti-fascist’ Berlin Wall falls on 9 November 1989, superspy Martin Rauch gets involved and must deal with the consequences. The peaceful revolution has thrown his world into turmoil. He and his fellow agents at the East German Foreign Intelligence are reeling. Their government has collapsed, their organisation is in chaos and their futures are uncertain, at best.
Martin faces the question as to how to play the next hand? Join Big Brother at the KGB? Go West and work for an enemy agency? Use international contacts to begin a new career? Or run off to paradise with hoarded gold? With Lenora still locked up and everything on the line, Martin must race to save his son, settle old scores and escape the scramble of agencies trying to get their hands on the legendary Kolibri.
Created by Joerg Winger and written by Anna Winger, writer of recent success Unorthodox, the Deutschland series boasts a whole host of accolades including best drama series at the International Emmy Awards, Seoul International Drama Awards and Series Mania.
In the UK, Deutschland 83 premiered on Channel 4 to celebrate the launch of Walter Presents, the free foreign-language on-demand service available exclusively in the UK via Channel 4’s digital hub All 4. On its UK premiere in January 2016, Deutschland83 became the highest-rated foreign language drama launch in UK TV history.
