Volumetric video specialist Arcturus has teamed up with Japan’s leading mobile operator NTT DOCOMO to stream volumetric videos of any length over mobile for the first time.

Now, anyone on DOCOMO’s 5G network can stream volumetric video, also known as 3D holographs, directly to their mobile devices.

With the complexity and size of the files – which include detailed 3D geometry and multiple camera angles – volumetric videos have not until now been suitable for streaming anything beyond short clips. Arcturus and DOCOMO’s partnership now gives 5G mobile users the ability to stream volumetric videos of any length without a drop in quality, so they can explore every angle of the video directly from their browser. Users can also access volumetric 3D models as AR or through VR, all in real-time.

To bring volumetric videos to mobile devices, DOCOMO is using its 5G network speeds and CDN expertise, with Arcturus’s compression tools, adaptive bitrate streaming solution and video player, capable of adapting to a device’s bandwidth to maintain the highest quality possible.

Commented Kamal Mistry, CEO of Arcturus: “We want to put volumetric video technology in the hands of anyone with a mobile device. DOCOMO’s 5G capabilities are among the best in the world, which gives us the opportunity to really push the technology forward by leaps and bounds.”

Naoto Matoba, manager, innovation management department at NTT DOCOMO, added: “Working with Arcturus, we are able to anticipate the needs of our customers now and in the future, and offer them solutions before they know they want them. Volumetric videos offer an entirely new way to experience content, and now that we can offer them to anyone with a mobile device, we expect the interest to grow rapidly.”

The partnership between DOCOMO and Arcturus will be showcased during the DOCOMO Open House 2021 online event running from 4-7 February.