Viya TV+ uses cloud-based connectivity to give subscribers access to linear and on-demand content through a dedicated media player, smart TV, iOS or Android device.

Mark Jensen, executive director of video product and strategy of Viya’s parent company ATN said: “The arrival of our Viya TV+ connected TV platform is fantastic news for the islands. We have been working hard with our partners to bring one of the best entertainment experiences offering personalised recommendations and highlighting popular live and on demand content seamlessly.

“The underpinnings of the experience is Viya’s ultrafast and reliable broadband service. This enabled us to leverage cloud-based solutions from ATEME powering the delivery of both live and on-demand entertainment to any screen along with a powerful cDVR service. It’s so important for us to be able to combine leading technological innovation with our long-standing commitment to sustainability, and with this new entertainment platform we can deliver on both.”

“Our scalable solutions enable OTT TV service providers to increase efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint," added ATEME chief product officer Damien Lucas. "We are proud to have helped ATN International deploy a service that makes watching television a better experience in all ways: more fun, and greener.”

ATEME has provided several key CDN and cloud DVR technologies to implement a scalable and cost-effective network with efficient storage, that provides the flexibility necessary for a multi-network deployment. The system’s architecture supports traditional as well as multiscreen OTT services.