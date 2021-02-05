ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK) has launched a new growth and partnerships division, tasked with increasing streaming revenue and expanding its range of partnerships in the UK.

The unit will be led by Dan Fahy (pcitured), who has been promoted to senior vice president, head of emerging business. Fahy will report to Sarah Rose (pictured), who takes on an expanded role as chief operating and commercial officer, VCN UK, with immediate effect. Rose will continue to report to Maria Kyriacou, president, ViacomCBS UK and Australia.

Fahy will spearhead a revenue growth strategy for all VCN UK streaming platforms. He will oversee all aspects of the unit, bringing growth analytics, monetisation, growth marketing, customer experience and streaming partnership functions together in one cohesive team.

Ashley Sennik has been appointed vice president, growth, UK streaming, and Akhila Khanna has been promoted to vice president, partner engagement & business development. Sennik, who joins VCN UK following a five-year stint at Sky UK's Now TV, will be responsible for leading the newly created growth function across acquisition, engagement and monetisation, while Khanna will be responsible for streaming partnerships and business development.

Sennik will jointly report to Fahy and Marco Nobili, senior vice president international marketing & growth, streaming, VCN Americas and Khanna will jointly report to Fahy and Angela Heckman, senior vice president, streaming revenue and operations, VCN International.

The growth and partnerships division will drive monetisation across all of VCN UK’s streaming products, which in addition to its AVOD platforms My5 and Pluto TV, includes the SVOD mobile app, MTV Play and Nick Jr.’s interactive learning app, Noggin.

Regarding Fahy’s appointment, Kyriacou remarked: “Streaming is a key priority for us and with Dan’s longstanding expertise in this area, he is well placed to drive forward our revenue growth strategy with this new team.”

Fahy commented: “By uniting all of our critical growth functions under one new and dedicated team, we’re ensuring that our platforms have the capabilities and resource needed to reach their full potential. I’m excited to be working alongside Ashley and Akhila, two extremely talented individuals, and the wider team, as we seek to accelerate our streaming potential.”