Worldwide one-stop metadata solutions provider for the content requirements of TV platforms, Global Listings, has won the exclusive Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) contract to deliver metadata, images and translations for over 100 channels of the Cytavision subscription TV service in Cyprus.





Cyta is said to have chosen Global Listings after a tender process that identified the firm as the best partner in terms of technology, service delivery and price for their platform.“I am absolutely delighted that we are working in an exclusive partnership with the biggest telecommunications provider in Cyprus,” added Cyta is the leading provider of integrated electronic communications services in Cyprus, offering IPTV and OTT services branded as Cytavision. With a coverage of more than 99% of the Cyprus household market, Cytavision offers its customers local and international channels including sports, thematic – including films, TV series, documentaries, kids’ content - and entertainment such as music, fashion, lifestyle, general interest and news.As part of its contract, Global Listings will be delivering EPG metadata in Greek and English for all of the international and local channels and their individual programmes. This it says will “empower” Cytavision’s EPG, managed and delivered to its IPTV and OTT service subscribers through STBs, the CytavisionGo application, as well as the TV programme guide on Cyta’s website.“We have relied heavily on the Global Listings team to deliver all required elements of EPG data efficiently and accurately, to quickly process all schedule changes and to provide Cytavision viewers with truly excellent EPG information,” commented Cyta consumer marketing director Petros Charalambous. “Global Listings has integrated smoothly and successfully with the Cytavision platform , complying fully with all technical requirements set out in our tender specifications. We are confident that it will become a valuable and dependable partner in offering the best service to our customers.”Cyta is said to have chosen Global Listings after a tender process that identified the firm as the best partner in terms of technology, service delivery and price for their platform.“I am absolutely delighted that we are working in an exclusive partnership with the biggest telecommunications provider in Cyprus,” added Global Listings CEO Thalia Droussioti pictured . “Metadata enrichment enhances discoverability, user experience and engagement and as Cyta’s partner we aim to deliver the ultimate and best customer experience.”