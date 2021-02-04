Tapping into to a growing and profitable marketplace, Comcast-owned, free ad-supported streaming TV service XUMO has launched three new curated channels from Telemundo, the leading producer of premium Spanish-language content in the US.
XUMO’s three new Telemundo channels are designed to super serve the US Hispanic audience across the full spectrum of identities with Spanish and bilingual content. The premium content will add to the over 200 existing XUMO channels. They have a reach of millions of unique monthly users via a multiscreen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes.
The exclusive new channels are the first in a series of launches anchored by a long-term partnership that will offer over 3,000 hours of Telemundo’s scripted shows and realities, as well as the latest news and sports properties, including Telemundo Al Día, Telemundo Realities and Telemundo Novelas.
Telemundo Al Día Channel offers award-winning and top performing daily news, entertainment and sports clips from trusted sources for the US Hispanic community while Telemundo Realities offers Telemundo’s Spanish-language library of reality shows with original stories and celebrities with cross-generational fandom and appeal.
Telemundo Novelas offers over 1,600 hours of Telemundo's most loved series appealing to wide audiences. This channel will launch with popular “novelas” including Aurora, Flor Salvaje, La Impostora (pictured) , La Patrona, Relaciones Peligrosas and Marido en Alquiler. Other titles to be added in the future include: El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acera, Herederos del Monte, Una Maid in Manhattan, Alguien te Mira and Decisiones.
“Telemundo is a brand synonymous with the highest calibre of Spanish-language content available and adding these exclusive channels on the XUMO service is significant,” proclaimed Stefan Van Engen, SVP of programming and partnerships at XUMO. “Today marks the beginning of a valuable, ongoing partnership that will bring the very best curated programming to our growing US Hispanic audience.”
“As Latinos continue to drive non-linear video consumption across the US, we are thrilled to partner with XUMO to expand our multiplatform approach to feed the streaming appetite of this young, vibrant and multilingual demographic,” added Peter Blacker, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and head of DTC licensing, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “This strategic partnership offers Telemundo Enterprises an opportunity to connect further with incremental audiences in Spanish and English and strengthen our position as the choice and voice of the US Hispanic community.”
