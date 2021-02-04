Following an Ofcom rule change in 2015, customers switching between providers such as BT, Sky and TalkTalk on Openreach’s copper network can already follow a process where their new provider manages the switch. But others are still left facing extra admin if they want to switch.

At a time when more than one in six are struggling to afford broadband in the UK, switching easily has never been more important.



Customers switching between different networks or technologies – for example, from a provider using the Openreach network to one using CityFibre’s, or from Virgin Media to Hyperoptic – currently need to contact both their existing and new provider to co-ordinate the switch. This includes trying to make sure there is no gap between the old service ending and the new one starting.

New Ofcom research shows that 41% of people who decide against switching are put off by the hassle of having to contact more than one provider. A similar number (43%) are put off switching as they think it will be too time-consuming. And of those who do switch, nearly a quarter (24%) who contact their current provider face unwanted attempts to persuade them to stay.

In October, Ofcom put in place new rules that include requiring the new broadband provider to take the lead in managing the switch, regardless of whether the customer is moving between different networks, or to a full-fibre service on the same network.

The new ‘one touch’ process would make it easier for all residential broadband customers to take advantage of the range of deals available in the market. Ofcom says its reforms will also make it quicker to switch – in as little as one day if technically possible.

Under the new 'one touch' switching process, a customer would contact their chosen new provider and give their details. The customer would then automatically receive information from their current provider, including any early contract termination charges they may have to pay, and how the switch may affect other services the customer has with the company. If the customer wants to go ahead, the new provider would then manage the switch.

Ofcom networks and communications group director Lindsey Fussell said: “There are lots of different offers out there from a wide range of broadband and landline providers. And we want to make it even easier for people to get a better deal or upgrade to a faster, more reliable service.

“We know some customers can be put off by the hassle of having to deal with more than one provider when trying to switch. So our proposals today aim to make the process as seamless as possible, for everyone.”

Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com, commented: “Ofcom’s proposals to simplify the switching process for those changing broadband networks are vital to build consumer confidence. Switching broadband can feel like a complicated process and can put some consumers off searching for a better deal, potentially costing them £90 a year as they sit out of contract with their existing provider.

“Ofcom is proposing the right solution - one that makes a real effort to futureproof the broadband switching system. It’s vital that the telecoms industry gets behind this bid to implement the proposed one-touch process by the end of 2022, to give consumers much-needed peace of mind when it comes to switching their broadband. Making things easier for consumers will become especially important in the future as more homes get access to gigabit-capable connections, from a wider range of infrastructure providers, so consumers can move to next generation services with minimal fuss.”

The regulator is consulting on its proposals until 31 March 2021, and aim to publish its decision in the summer, with any new rules coming into force in December 2022.