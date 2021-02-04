Just past the half way stage of a football league that has to date provided a surprise runaway leader, chaotic form of the established giants and the future of Lionel Messi very much in doubt, Spain’s LaLiga is aiming to improve further the drama it has served with a new state-of-the-art pitch-side camera.
With fans still absent from stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic, LaLiga, working with Spanish pay-TV provider Mediapro, has attempted to introduce technological innovations to improve the audiovisual broadcasting quality of the action. These have included new camera positions that achieve better angles and provide new shots never seen before. LaLiga already has more stadiums with aerial cameras – 14 in total – that offer a unique vision of the game, as well as drones for other aerial shots, 360º replays at eight of its stadiums.
The new camera is fundamentally designed to provide viewers with an image quality similar to that of a film or a video game, offering an ultra-realistic experience that makes them feel like they are actually in the stands at the stadium or just a few metres away from the players on the field. The kit comprises a Sony A7S II camera (35mm sensor) with a Sony optics (Zeiss) 55mm lens, with a shutter 50 Aperture 2.8 Iso 100 / T, with colour 4800K / Gamma HLG / Colour 709. It also uses a Zhiyun Crane 3s Gimbal stabiliser.
LaLiga noted that technology of this kind is normally used to record content, such as the pre-match arrival of players and fans at the stadium, but until now had not been used as an official camera to broadcast live match action. The 35mm sensor, mirrorless camera captures an image with a very shallow depth of field achieving a very different result from other, more established broadcast cameras. It says the resulting blurred background video effect is very similar to ‘portrait mode’ photographs that can be taken with mobile phones. The camera also integrates a stabiliser support similar to that of steady-cam technology, providing a highly cinematic visual experience, comparable to the image quality of a video game.
The rig was tested for the first time during the Valencia CF vs CA Osasuna fixture on Matchday 19 and during FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club on Matchday 21. LaLiga fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the output from the new apparatus from selected matchday fixtures during the rest of the season.
With the new technology, LaLiga says that it is continuing to prove itself a pioneer in developing cutting-edge audiovisual technology, becoming the first major football league to integrate a camera with these features into its live broadcasts using a wireless link. “At LaLiga, we are constantly researching cutting-edge innovations and technological solutions that allow us to offer the best audiovisual product,” commented Melcior Soler, director of LaLiga’s audiovisual department. “To this end, we will continue developing and fine-tuning this new system to enhance the visual experience for our fans.”
Added Òscar Lago, responsible for LaLiga match production at Mediapro: "We are committed to providing solutions that enhance our broadcasting quality and develop a product that is more visually appealing for LaLiga fans."
