The Love Experiment is modelled on a 1996 study by US psychologist Dr Arthur Aron, in which two strangers are seated in a room facing each other and ask one another 36 intimate questions. Thereafter they must stare at each other for three minutes with uninterrupted eye contact. The format invites singletons, estranged couples and total opposites to bare their souls to see if love will blossom.



Australian production company Media Stockade and Dublin filmmaker Sinéad McDevitt (Alchemy Productions) developed the new format fromMcDevitt's short film, How to Fall in Love with a Stranger.

The series is produced by Rebecca Barry and Media Stockade's Madeleine Hetherton-Miau and directed/co-produced by McDevitt.



Commenting on the series and what she believes it can do for the Irish public broadcaster Sally Roden, RTÉ executive producer, TV factual, said: "We are really looking forward to making an Irish version of The Love Experiment. It's an interesting, exciting format which we believe Irish audiences will enjoy. The psychological experiment it is based on brings a new and exciting element to current dating formats, which we believe will be a great addition to the Irish TV schedule.”

Fiona Gilroy, content sales and acquisitions director at Flame Distribution, added: “This format couldn’t have been better timed as the pandemic has clearly driven a wedge between social interaction and relationships more than ever, creating a real craving for connection. RTÉ is a superb platform and with the natural friendliness and warmth of the Irish people, we know viewers will find this experiment fascinating.”

RTBF in Belgium was the first broadcaster to air The Love Experiment lin January 2021 on its new youth offering Tipik, while Flame Distribution also licensed the format to broadcaster Media 24 in South Africa for its 24-hour Afrikaans lifestyle channel VIA TV.