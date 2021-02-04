The test, which took place at a recent Bundesliga 2 match between Fortuna Düsseldorf and VSL Osnabrück at the Merkur Spiel Arena, also highlighted 5G network slicing capabilities, providing guaranteed bandwidth. It was supported by LiveU’s German partner netorium.

LiveU’s recently launched LU800 production-level field unit was used for the trial, alongside two LU-Smart-equipped smartphones. The test demonstrated the reliability and mobility of LiveU’s wireless technology for major sports, allowing camera people to take a more innovative approach to increase fan engagement with greater dynamism and a faster set up time than using traditional methods.



In December, Sky Deutschland deployed LiveU’s LU-Smart app over a dedicated 5G Telefónica O2 Network to power its initial 5G multi-cam sports broadcast – in this case, a handball match.

Network slicing is one of the key potential benefits of 5G networks, allowing operators to segment their networks to provide for specific use cases, with software defined architectures and capabilities suitable for each case, with bandwidth able to be dynamically allocated. This is particularly important in crowded stadiums.

Alessandro Reitano SVP sports production, Sky Deutschland, said: “This was an important test for us in terms of 5G, IP-bonding and network slicing capabilities and what this can achieve for premium level sports broadcasting. LiveU’s technology – with which we are already familiar – was key to the trial, showing how the latest wireless capabilities dovetail with these new network capabilities, allowing truly innovative workflows, with far greater camera position flexibility and very fast time to air. It means that we can now really begin to think differently and realise the full possibilities these technologies allow.”

Added Zion Eilam, VP sales and general manager, EMEA, LiveU: “This test shows the importance of 5G and the full potential it has for our industry, especially for dynamic live sports productions. Our technology, as Sky Deutschland recognises, allows increased flexibility, expanding coverage angles and allowing viewers to be even more immersed in the action. We are really pleased to have been selected for this important test, successfully supporting not only 5G but network slicing as well, and the fact that our market-leading position has again been recognised. This use case also moves remote production possibilities to the next level.”