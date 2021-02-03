Said to be centred on consumers, content, and connection NBCUniversal has announced ONE21, a new annual gathering designed to offer a global view of the insights, stories, entertainment, and technology connecting consumers to businesses.
Described as a first of its kind, ONE21 will aim to break new ground, combining what the company says is “the magic” of the media and entertainment industry with the strategic insights and solutions of a platform developer conference. In addition to bridging the gap between consumers and advertisers, the event aims to redefine what it means to partner with a leading media and technology company.
With the inaugural ONE21 on 22 March 2021, Comcast NBCUniversal Sky will open up the breadth of its assets, which reaches 615 million people worldwide and 233 million in the US. The event will convene creative professionals, marketers, developers, technologists, entrepreneurs, and businesses of every size to explore the consumer experience and development roadmap, highlighting the investments in technology, data, commerce and local-to-global capabilities.
"ONE21 will give our partners a full view of the technology that powers their plans, the stories that connect them to consumers, and the commerce tools that drive results," said Josh Feldman, chief marketing officer, NBCUniversal, advertising and partnerships. “On one platform, marketers are the developers, partnering with our teams to create amazing experiences for their audiences on every single screen."
"The last year taught us that, in order to rebuild this economy, radical transformation is both necessary and completely possible," added Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. "For any brand and every business, we hope ONE21 will spark meaningful transformation, empower their entrepreneurship, and show them what's possible using all our resources. We're excited to share our vision and ready to roll up our sleeves to build that future."
