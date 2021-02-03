The pinnacle of the NFL season, the Super Bowl, may not be in the form that fans have come to expect in 2021 but comms giant Verizon is aiming to deliver immersive ‘fan first’ experiences for this year’s finale.
The comms provider says that it is using the power of the 5G built right to elevate the Super Bowl LV fan experience and make it accessible whether at the game or at home. It is introducing in-stadium 5G solutions for fans attending in-person in Tampa, delivering immersive and interactive viewing experiences and creating what it says is the first-ever 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative.
On match day, the Verizon 5G SuperStadium feature in the NFL mobile app will allows fans with an iPhone 12 to engage with seven different camera angles while in the stadium and five angles at home, as well as project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players. Verizon Media’s Watch Together, a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app will offer fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones. Both SuperStadium and Watch Together are powered by Verizon Media Platform’s real-time streaming technology.
The fan-first experience with the Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative, is claimed to be the largest activation ever built in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, and is said to will give gamers the opportunity to interact with their favourite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that’s never been done before. The activation will feature four football-inspired games and a few hidden surprises for players. The virtual stadium was built using the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.
“With 5G, we are beginning to see the transformation of various industries and the innovation that comes with it,” said Verizon CMO Diego Scotti. “Reimagining live events is one of the best use cases for the power of 5G. During a year like this one, it is a thrill to transform the Super Bowl experience by creating a first-of-its-kind virtual stadium in Fortnite that brings a new level of gaming to life, while at the same time we’re innovating the in-stadium experience.
