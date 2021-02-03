In what the companies call a UK first providing no less than “unbreakable” Wi-Fi connection that redefines home broadband reliability, BT has unveiled the latest upgrade in its Halo Hybrid Connect device line combining fibre broadband, Wi-Fi and connectivity to its EE mobile network.





Explaining the context for the launch of Halo 3+, BT said that the requirement for a reliable home broadband connection has never been greater. In the last 12 months, BT’s consumer broadband network has seen an increase of over 60% in download traffic, as people turn to their broadband for home working, home schooling and entertainment – often at the same time. It added that independent research shows that 76% of UK consumers now value broadband reliability over speed and extra features.



Customers signing up for BT Halo 3+ will have a range of features including Hybrid Connect, what BT calls its “game-changing hybrid device; Smart Hub 2, including Wi-Fi Controls to help families manage screen time; Complete Wi-Fi for reliable connectivity in every room; full-fibre upgrade at no extra cost; BT’s Home Tech Experts offering in-home Wi-Fi support; BT’s Price Promise, with no end of contract price rises; BT Mobile and EE mobile benefits.



“With BT Halo 3+, we’re launching an innovative new category of home broadband that’s truly a first of its kind in the UK. We are combining the best fibre home broadband and wi-fi technology, backed up with our award-winning EE mobile network to become the only UK provider that offers customers an unbreakable wi-fi connection in the home,” said Christian Thrane, managing director of marketing BT Consumer.



“BT Halo 3+ offers a super reliable service with the best connectivity for all corners of the home, giving the whole family peace of mind they can work, home school or keep in touch with friends and family without interruptions.”