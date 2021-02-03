EE has released its latest Mobile Network Index report, revealing new insights on how and where 5G is being used, and trends from the festive and new year period.

The report showed that 5G traffic grew more than 40% month on month between October and December 2020, and more than doubled across the three months. Video was a main driver, with YouTube, Facebook, Netflix and Instagram retaining the top spots as the most popular apps and services on EE’s 5G network, with month on month traffic growing by at least 30%. Video proved popular over the festive period in many parts of the UK as people took to technology to stay in touch with family and friends, and to connect to the things they enjoy most. On Christmas Day, there was an uplift in Zoom users on EE’s mobile network before and after 2pm, as people wished each other well either side of Christmas dinner.

Meanwhile, football kept sports fans entertained over Christmas, with Leicester and Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day driving the biggest uplift in BT Sport traffic on EE’s mobile network over the festive period.

Three of EE’s 5G launch cities – London, Birmingham and Manchester – are the top three for 5G usage on EE’s mobile network in the UK. In Scotland, Glasgow tops the list for 5G usage, and in Wales, Cardiff.

With pubs and entertainment venues closed and people encouraged to stay at home to see in 2021, EE’s mobile network witnessed a surge in social media users at midnight. Facebook and WhatsApp users steadily decreased from midday on New Year’s Eve, before a peak at midnight as friends and families sent their well wishes virtually.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “As we roll out the 5G network to more places, it’s clear that customers are starting to use it more and are making the most of its faster speeds and reliable performance. With more 5G devices arriving on the market and the network available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, it’s interesting to see inhabitants of London, Birmingham and Manchester emerging as the most popular users of 5G on our mobile network, with video streaming remaining as popular as ever.

“With the heightened restrictions over the festive period and New Year’s Eve for many of us, we saw some notable changes in the ways our customers are using our mobile network. The role of providing a brilliant and high performing network continues to grow in importance, and I’m pleased that the EE network is able to play its role in helping deliver a great experience for our customers.”