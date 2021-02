The Q4 performance represented a 23% annual increase in revenues. Operating income in Q4 almost doubled from $ 9.266 billion in Q4 2019 to $ 15.651 billion, while net income for the quarter soared by 42.69% on a yearly basis to $15.227 billion.Looking at the business lines driving the growth in the quarter, revenue from YouTube ads in the quarter grew 45.96 on an annual basis to $6.885 billion. Google search contributed just over $31 billion in the quarter, up 17.36% compared with Q4 2019. Overall Google Services revenue for the quarter – which includes YouTube ads and fees received for subscription-based products such as YouTube Premium and YouTube TV – amounted to $52.873 billion. For the full year this was $ $168.635 billion, part of a company-wide annual total of $ 182.527 billion. Commenting on the fourth quarter and annual results, Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said: “Our strong fourth quarter performance, with revenues of $56.9 billion, was driven by Search and YouTube , as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year. Google Cloud revenues were $13.1 billion for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see.”Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, added: “Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud . Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future.”