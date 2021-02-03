Yet another streaming TV service has reported that it has begun the new year on the same strong footing as it ended 2020, this time STV Player, the free streaming service run by Scottish broadcaster STV which has reported kicking off 2021 with no less a record-breaking performance due to exclusive content and a UK-wide launch.
STV reported that it delivered 12.5 million streams in January, an increase of 115% compared with the same month in 2019 while overall online viewing, that is the amount of time spent on the STV Player, was also up 100% year-on-year, with a total of 6 million hours spent consuming content on the STV Player throughout the month. The number of monthly active users on the service grew by 20% in January alone.
Driven in large part to the growing popularity of its Player-exclusive content, which now makes up around a third of all digital viewing, STV claimed that its streaming service grew faster than any other UK broadcaster video-on-demand (VOD) platform in 2020, up 68% on an annual basis. The Player’s addressable audience increased considerably after being added to Sky Q across the UK in December 2020, following UK-wide launches on Freeview Play and Virgin Media earlier in the year. It is now pre-installed in over 17 million UK broadband-enabled homes, around 70% of the total.
The dropping of network drama box sets was also cited as a key driver for the growth in traffic in January, with The Bay being streamed 1.7 million times, and the new series of Marcella attracting 700,000 streams in just six days after being added to the platform on 26 January. Comedy drama Finding Alice was streamed 1 million times, as was word-of-mouth hit The Bridge (pictured), an STV Player-exclusive series.
In addition to The Bridge, the platform offers multi-genre titles including US dramas Gracepoint and Detective McLean; Australian boxsets The Slap, Janet King and Devil’s Dust; critically-acclaimed Irish series Striking Out, plus hundreds of other entertainment and documentary series. The platform is also home to classic STV local archive content such as Taggart, Rebus and Take the High Road, with the latter Scottish soap attracting over 1 million streams since its launch on the Player in April. In total there are now more than 3,000 hours of Player-only titles available on the service.
“We’re only one month into 2021 but we’ve already delivered a record-breaking performance for the STV Player, which has exceeded all expectations,” remarked STV managing director of digital Richard Williams. “We spent much of last year working to ensure that viewers across the UK could enjoy the fantastic free content available on our platform, and we’re delighted to see so many of them are now doing exactly that. Our strategy of constantly refreshing the service with new Player-only titles from around the world will continue throughout 2021, with a range of exciting content deals in the pipeline.”
