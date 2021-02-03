Six months after launching Singapore’s first non-standalone 5G services for consumers and enterprises, StarHub and Nokia have teamed up again to deploy a cloud-native 5G core network to manage 5G standalone (SA) bandwidth demand that has been projected to grow rapidly.

The 5G SA network rollout is already under way and spans core, radio, software, security and professional services, with a 5G SA data service launch for StarHub’s customers expected later this year.

The 5G SA upgrade will enable StarHub to run 5G technology independent of existing 4G network technology. With 5G SA technology, StarHub can simultaneously connect a vast number of devices and offer mobility solutions that thrive on ultra-high speed, low-latency, secure campus networking capabilities.

Chong Siew Loong, chief technology officer, StarHub, commented: “We are seeing strong demand for 5G phones and good take-up of our Mobile+ and Biz+ 5G capable plans launched last August – encouraging signs of the market’s appetite for 5G services, which are going mainstream in terms of deployment and adoption this year. Nokia fuelled an important transition for our networks, bringing us into the 5G era, enabling new use cases and services, such as network slicing. Together we are committed to supporting the government’s national strategic Smart Nation initiatives, to drive growth and competitiveness globally, and nationwide 5G is a crucial step as Singapore strives for economic and technological growth.”

Added Daniel Jaeger, head of South East Asia Market Unit at Nokia: “The Singapore market is highly competitive, with end users demanding new, innovative 5G services. Leveraging our market-leading 5G solutions, Nokia is proud and committed to continue working with StarHub to bring advanced 5G services that will deliver a consistent and enhanced user experience, as well as new revenue opportunities for its enterprise customers.”



Picture: Jae Won, Senior Vice President, Mobile Networks for Asia Pacific, Nokia (left) and Nikhil Eapen, Chief Executive, StarHub