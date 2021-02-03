Only weeks after the acclaimed Russell T Davies written series became available on linear and on-demand channels, Channel 4 drama It's A Sin has driven a record for the broadcaster’s All 4 streaming service.
It’s A Sin follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed. Launching to critical acclaim on 22 January the entire series was made immediately available to stream on All 4, contributing towards its biggest ever week and month of viewing.
Indeed, All 4 overall achieved its biggest ever month of streaming in January 2021 with almost double the number of views compared to the same month last year, a rise of 91%, thanks to the huge success of It’s A Sin. The series alone has already had 6.5 million views on All 4, making it the streaming services’ biggest ever instant box set, third biggest series to date and most binged new series ever. Episode one has become All 4’s most popular drama launch on record.
After seven days’ consolidation, and taking account of time-shifted viewing on a TV over that period, the series’ launch episode pulled in an average audience of 3.3 million viewers and 14.5% share of the viewing audience. It’s impressive 18.4% share of 16-34 year old viewers makes it Channel 4’s best drama launch for young viewers in three years since Kiri three years ago. Jan 2018.
The series was also a hit with social media and during its debut week Channel 4’s exclusive It’s A Sin social content reached 4 million users across Facebook, You Tube, Twitter and Snapchat whilst the show’s hashtag #ItsASin was seen by over 83 million people.
“The extraordinary performance of It’s a Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful,” commented Channel 4 chief content officer Ian Katz. “It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern. It's been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90% compared to the same period last year.”
