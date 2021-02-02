Broadening the scope and reach of the media consortium created to establish a common technology for dynamic, addressable advertising management for TV, leading US Hispanic media company Univision has joined Project OAR.
The Open Addressable Ready standard is designed to help optimise ad inventory and take advantage of unsold and underperforming inventory, while also highlighting how to target different demographics and specific regions with localised ad content. In early 2020, members of the consortium began testing measurement and technical specifications for the management and delivery of addressable ads. Project OAR members also embarked upon market trials in the second half of 2020 to deliver more relevant advertising experiences within linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs.
Univision sees Project OAR as offering the ability to deliver what the company hopes will be “new and innovative” ad products and solutions across its top-rated Spanish-language television portfolio. This includes broadcast networks Univision and UniMás, as well as cable networks TUDN and Galavisión.
Univision will serve as a member of the primary Steering Committee dedicated to creating a standard by which all parties in the TV ecosystem can collaborate and unite on addressable advertising. Other Steering Committee members include: AMC Networks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Disney, Discovery, Comcast's FreeWheel, Fox, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Xandr as well as US smart TV company VIZIO.
“As we continue to evolve the company under new leadership, Univision is proud to join Project OAR and to work with such preeminent media companies to meet the needs of brand partners in a changing media landscape,” said Univision president of advertising sales and marketing Donna Speciale, commenting on the move. “Together as an industry, we are helping to advance addressable TV advertising, deliver relevant experiences for all consumer audiences and present new advertising opportunities for marketers.”
“We’re excited to build on the addressable momentum in 2021 with the addition of Univision to the OAR consortium,” added Adam Gaynor, vice president of network partnerships and head of addressable at VIZIO. “Univision will help advance opportunities for Spanish-language media, ultimately unlocking addressable at scale while building on the company’s tradition of delivering relevant and targeted experiences to Hispanic audiences.”
Univision sees Project OAR as offering the ability to deliver what the company hopes will be “new and innovative” ad products and solutions across its top-rated Spanish-language television portfolio. This includes broadcast networks Univision and UniMás, as well as cable networks TUDN and Galavisión.
Univision will serve as a member of the primary Steering Committee dedicated to creating a standard by which all parties in the TV ecosystem can collaborate and unite on addressable advertising. Other Steering Committee members include: AMC Networks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Disney, Discovery, Comcast's FreeWheel, Fox, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Xandr as well as US smart TV company VIZIO.
“As we continue to evolve the company under new leadership, Univision is proud to join Project OAR and to work with such preeminent media companies to meet the needs of brand partners in a changing media landscape,” said Univision president of advertising sales and marketing Donna Speciale, commenting on the move. “Together as an industry, we are helping to advance addressable TV advertising, deliver relevant experiences for all consumer audiences and present new advertising opportunities for marketers.”
“We’re excited to build on the addressable momentum in 2021 with the addition of Univision to the OAR consortium,” added Adam Gaynor, vice president of network partnerships and head of addressable at VIZIO. “Univision will help advance opportunities for Spanish-language media, ultimately unlocking addressable at scale while building on the company’s tradition of delivering relevant and targeted experiences to Hispanic audiences.”