Ofcom says that it will use the evidence and i In December’s Small Screen: Big Debate (SS:BD) Ofcom looked at the current regulatory rules and guidance which affect programme commissioning from independent producers, a framework it now says was designed when the sector and the way audiences consumed content were very different. In addition, Ofcom last examined the relationship between the PSBs and the independent production sector in 2015.In a further part of the SS:BD programme, Ofcom says that it is taking a closer look at the current relationship between the PSBs and the independent TV production sector, to see if those regulatory terms remain effective. Noting that its goal is to understand the impact of regulation on that relationship as it adapts to evolving market conditions, Ofcom said that it was now seeking evidence on whether any rule changes might be needed to further benefit viewers, to better support the financial sustainability of producers and commissioners, and secure the diversity and attractiveness of the sector.Putting a stake into the ground for the consultation, Ofcom acknowledged the relationship between PSBs and producers has changed over the years. It noted that in 2004, PSBs accounted for around 87% of all UK commissions and made over half (56%) of all UK content themselves. It was it said a very different picture right now with an ever broadening range of service providers competing for viewer attention. Moreover, it stressed the increasing investment from companies such as Sky , Discovery and Netflix has seen spend on UK productions grow significantly, to a value estimated between £4.5 billion and £5 billion in 2018.The call for evidence closes on the 16 March 2021. The regulator said that in the coming weeks and months, it would be carrying out what it called “an extensive” period of proactive stakeholder engagement in relation to the relationship between PSBs and independent producers.Ofcom says that it will use the evidence and i nformation gathered in the new consulation , along with other responses to the wider SS:BD consultation, to inform final recommendations to the UK Government.