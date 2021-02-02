Nature sports and wellness video platform Horizonsports is now available in English, French and Italian as a VOD channel to Huawei Video mobile viewers in 26 countries and regions.

The service has been rolled out in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Finland, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Laurence Fox Hopper, CEO of Horizonsports, said: “We are delighted to expand our distribution to millions more viewers worldwide and are sure that fans will love exploring our wide range of exciting nature sports and wellness contents.”

Added Li Wei, director of consumer cloud service 2B2C video of Huawei: “We are very excited to offer HORIZONSPORTS to our viewers since the diverse endurance sports and adventure contents are in such demand worldwide and seems to be a growing trend.”