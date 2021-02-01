With a stated ambition to partner with film, TV and commercials producers to unlock what it says are the benefits of filming with LED walls and game engine technology, former BBC Studios and Endemol Shine executive Michael McKenna has launched global creative studio Final Pixel.
Specialising in virtual production, and claiming that it already has interest from across the globe and work already secured with multiple US Networks, Final Pixel says that its mission will be to highlight the full capabilities of virtual production and the benefits of incorporating it effectively in a range of productions. This will include solving real world production challenges, particularly those posed by the current COVID-19 travel and film-making restrictions, to pushing creative boundaries to new limits.
The company adds that it has devised a pipeline which means producers no longer need a Hollywood budget to achieve realistic results and are broadening out the adoption of virtual production across the industry. Its personnel have backgrounds in high-end TV, advertising and branded content creation and production experience in both the US and UK markets including promos and shows for BBC, Netflix, ABC, NBC, National Geographic and Hulu.
The company says that it can provide creative consulting to shape ideas and respond to specific requirements, managing as much or as little of the production process as required - including provision of LED Walls, virtual production technology, crews, tech experts and suppliers.
Final Pixel adds that it equipped with a talented virtual art department, including Oscar winning and Archviz specialist VFX artists. The team can create photo-real environments to film actors in, that are optimised to run for virtual production. Final Pixel believes that the nature of this process means that it can activate more pre-visualisation through pre-production, which helps refine and plan for production filming days to be as efficient and effective as possible.
“Imagine a world where creativity has no limits, where you can travel the globe without leaving the studio…Say goodbye to green screen and create your own reality with Final Pixel,” commented McKenna. “Our work is all about reality, veracity, and credibility. We construct filmic illusions that are so convincing, audiences will think they are real. We can now create stunning results for a whole range of content, from network promotions to factual documentaries.”
