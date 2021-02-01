Aiming to extend its sporting product with a global audience, leading global sports news video provider SNTV has entered into a deal with the Extreme E electric off-road racing series.
Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting five destinations – Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – which have all been affected by the climate crisis, and the racing series will attempt to show the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes. Each team will race the ODYSSEY 21, an electric SUV designed to take on five formidable environments – arctic, glacier, desert, rainforest and coastal. Each location in which Extreme E will race have been detrimentally affected by the climate crisis, and through racing, the series will shine a spotlight on these issues.
The five-event calendar starts in March 2021 in Saudi Arabia, before moving to Senegal in May, Greenland in August, Brazil in October and Patagonia in December. The series is ramping up to its start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
For the last 24 years, SNTV has worked with federations, sports organisations and brands to provide sports video news and highlights to global broadcasters and digital publishers. SNTV has partnerships with some of the biggest sporting properties in the world including NBA, Bundesliga and Formula One. Its aim is to connect sports fans worldwide and it does this by distributing quality sports video content to 1200 global outlets across broadcast and digital in 115 territories worldwide.
The company sees Extreme E as its “perfect partner” said SNTV managing director James Dobbs. “Working with Extreme E, we will drive awareness and increase the profile of the series by delivering race highlights and other feature content across our global media network,” he said. “All distribution will be underpinned with usage and insights data, allowing Extreme E to tailor its content strategy and demonstrate value to stakeholders. We're excited to maximise impact and exposure of this innovative, equality-driven, all electric series as it continues to influence the sporting and social agenda.”
Added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “SNTV is a partner that will help give Extreme E global reach and exposure through its connections and expertise. Not only will it support sharing the racing action, it will use hybrid storytelling to share a wide variety of content the series has to offer. In Season 1 there are five races so it is important to continue the momentum of the championship even when we aren’t racing and draw people’s attention to all aspects of the series including Legacy Programmes, driver and team profiling and the championship’s floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, which not only transports all the equipment, but will also be home to scientific research.”
The five-event calendar starts in March 2021 in Saudi Arabia, before moving to Senegal in May, Greenland in August, Brazil in October and Patagonia in December. The series is ramping up to its start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
For the last 24 years, SNTV has worked with federations, sports organisations and brands to provide sports video news and highlights to global broadcasters and digital publishers. SNTV has partnerships with some of the biggest sporting properties in the world including NBA, Bundesliga and Formula One. Its aim is to connect sports fans worldwide and it does this by distributing quality sports video content to 1200 global outlets across broadcast and digital in 115 territories worldwide.
The company sees Extreme E as its “perfect partner” said SNTV managing director James Dobbs. “Working with Extreme E, we will drive awareness and increase the profile of the series by delivering race highlights and other feature content across our global media network,” he said. “All distribution will be underpinned with usage and insights data, allowing Extreme E to tailor its content strategy and demonstrate value to stakeholders. We're excited to maximise impact and exposure of this innovative, equality-driven, all electric series as it continues to influence the sporting and social agenda.”
Added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “SNTV is a partner that will help give Extreme E global reach and exposure through its connections and expertise. Not only will it support sharing the racing action, it will use hybrid storytelling to share a wide variety of content the series has to offer. In Season 1 there are five races so it is important to continue the momentum of the championship even when we aren’t racing and draw people’s attention to all aspects of the series including Legacy Programmes, driver and team profiling and the championship’s floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, which not only transports all the equipment, but will also be home to scientific research.”