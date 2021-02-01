Media technology firm Grass Valley has unveiled the next step in its evolution to cloud-first production solutions with the introduction of GV K-Frame on its Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP), the company’s newly launched application suite.
Grass Valley says that customers using AMPP-connected solutions are discovering new operational models as shows are securely produced with cameras on location and production personnel wherever they live across the globe. A recent event had cameras in various locations around Europe feeding back to an instance of AMPP located in an AWS data centre on the east coast of the US.
AMPP-connected solutions are engineered to scale to as many instances as required without upfront buildout and deliver I/O with access to any source on the AMPP fabric. Users are said to be able to benefit from what are said to be highly responsive and frame-accurate cloud-hosted performance – even when connected via typical residential Internet. Grass Valley adds that with patented intelligent timing technology system operations are instantly responsive.
GV AMPP is the core technology powering GV Media Universe, an ecosystem of cloud-based tools and services that the company says no less than ‘revolutionises’ the way live media is produced. The open ecosystem of connected devices, services, media content and applications give creatives familiar interfaces to cloud-enabled solutions. The operator experience is also standardised, with application user interfaces all organised into common dashboards and controls.
The new solution delivers a SaaS version of the K-Frame switcher engine – running on AMPP. Kayenne, Karrera, Korona and KSP control surfaces aim to maintain performance whether they are connected to a physical frame or to GV K-Frame on AMPP. GV K-Frame on AMPP is designed to further expand the recently introduced GV Media Universe ecosystem, providing operators, said the technology provider, wih the creative resources needed for professional media production in the cloud.
With three M/Es and four keyers with 2D DPM per M/E, the new solution uses the same UI and control surfaces as any other K-Frame solution. Stills and animations with fill/key including transparency are also said to provide a ‘polished’ production look that is easy to create, store and recall at the touch of a button from the hundreds of E-MEMs and Macros available.
“Thanks to our customer-first approach to business, we understand the radical shift in buying patterns from hardware to software solutions,” commented Marco Lopez, general manager for live production. “At Grass Valley, we have created technology that allows broadcasters and content producers to easily and efficiently make this transition to a unified cloud-production environment. For those operating our switcher technology, such as technical directors (TDs), much of the switching is done by muscle memory. They know the panel so well that it’s like playing an instrument for them; their conscious attention can focus on the incoming video sources and cues to build a show, and the physical actions simply flow. Now…users can immediately transfer that intuitive knowledge – along with their existing show files – to cloud-based video production.”
The first deployment of GV K-Frame on AMPP is already on-air with a Grass Valley customer.
