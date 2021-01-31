Cinedigm has chosen Team Whistle as the exclusive direct ad sales agent for its portfolio of ad-supported OTT networks.

Team Whistle’s ad sales team will monetise direct ad campaigns on both Team Whistle-owned properties and all of Cinedigm’s owned and operated OTT channels. In combination with Team Whistle TV’s inventory, the partnership presents a strategic opportunity for content alignment across a variety of key audience demographics for advertisers. Team Whistle’s key clients include P&G, General Mills, Unilever, Coca Cola, Amazon, AT&T/WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS.

Izzet Asayas, SVP of distribution and sales strategy at Team Whistle, commented: “We are thrilled to be selected as Cinedigm's exclusive direct ad sales agent for their ad-supported OTT networks. Our award-winning sales team with their decade-old strong agency and client relationships will generate premium demand to Cinedigm's great roster of brand-safe OTT networks like Dove Channel, Docurama, Comedy Dynamics and more, offering enhanced content alignment with a variety of highly-targeted audience demographics.”

Team Whistle previously partnered with Cinedigm to accelerate the distribution of its Whistle TV platform. Whistle TV is currently live on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio SmartCast, Plex, DistroTV, Rad and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR. Cinedigm has expanded Whistle TV’s nationwide distribution on linear, AVOD and SVOD platforms for connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and web-based online OTT services.