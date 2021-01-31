Insight TV is to livestream a charity concert by DJ superstar David Guetta from the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah helipad in Dubai .

The #UnitedAtHome gig on 6 February is taking place in aid of UNICEF and Dubai Cares’ campaign Education Uninterrupted to support education and distance learning for children, students and teachers in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Previous #UnitedAtHome performances created and co-produced by The Charity Guys agency in Miami, NYC and Paris, were viewed by more than 75 million people across the globe and raised more than $1.6 million.

The concert will be filmed in 4K Ultra HD and broadcast live by Insight TV via its linear and digital networks. Fans around the world can watch the concert streamed via David Guetta’s social media platforms, free of charge, and can make a donation via www.davidguetta.com/donate.

“It’s a privilege to work with David and his team again on their phenomenal series of concerts which are uniting millions of people at such a difficult time," commented Insight TV’s vice-president of content and channels Arun Maljaars. "We look forward to broadcasting yet another spectacular musical experience from one of Dubai’s legendary landmarks in a show of solidarity, hope and optimism, to fans and viewers at home, around the world.”