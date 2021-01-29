Following a record-breaking finale Banijay Rights has announces a second series of the celebrity version of format MasterChef for ViacomCBS brand Telefe Argentina.
The season one MasterChef Celebrity grand finale broadcast last week on the Argentinian pay-TV channel, delivering unprecedented viewing figures and became the most watched of programme of the year with a peak share of over 80%. The local adaptation hosted by Santiago del Moro, crowned the former Mrs Maradona, Claudia Villafañe, as the series winner awarding her a cash prize of 1 million pesos, which has been donated to her chosen charity.
The MasterChef format and finished programmes are represented internationally by Banijay. Created by Franc Roddam and with over 60 local adaptations broadcast in more than 200 countries, MasterChef is the world’s most successful cookery television format. Banijay said that throughout the first series, Celebrity MasterChef Argentina, consistently outperformed the slot, with an average share of 76.33%. It was the most watched program of 2020 in Argentina and ranked #1 of FTA TV programmes. On social networks, MasterChef Celebrity exceeded 400 million video views via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.
"We've made history in Argentinean TV. We are proud of our local partners who have brought a new version of the format to the territory under an exceptional quality of production and great programming strategy,” commented Michelle Wasserman, SVP LATAM, Brazil and USH Banijay Rights. “The celebrity iteration has proven itself popular with audiences worldwide and is now a record-breaking smash hit in Argentina."
Guillermo Pendino, VP of programming and content at Telefe and pay-TV brands ViacomCBS added: "We are very happy to have an internationally successful format like, MasterChef, on Telefe, Argentina's leading broadcaster. The first season of MasterChef Celebrity has made history with its outstanding performance throughout the season. Now we are preparing a new season that we will premiere very soon.”
