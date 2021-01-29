The Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA), a coalition spearheaded by digital video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, has a number of new several new members including BBC Studios, WildBrain Spark, Digitas and Weber Shandwick.
The GVMA sees its mission as to adopt collectively universal standards for global digital video measurement, and consequently empower publishers and brands to more fairly evaluate and transact against the true reach and engagement of online video content. A recent study by Tubular and its partners suggested that $13 billion in potential attention value is waiting to be unlocked in social video.
GVMA members include Viacom, Discovery, Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment, VICE, BuzzFeed, Group Nine, Media Chain, BBC Studios, WildBrain Spark, Digitas, Weber Shandwick and Brut. Members have agreed to global audience measurement standards afforded by Tubular Audience Ratings, the de-duplicated audience and time-based system for measuring video attention across social media platforms. The coalition is using these ratings to measure de-duplicated unique audience and second-by-second minutes watched across Facebook and YouTube.
“Participating in GVMA helps support our ever-growing digital media and content business,” said Jasmine Dawson, VP consumer engagement BBC Studios commenting on joining the alliance. “The GVMA’s collective embrace of uniform, cross-platform audience ratings affords us confidence to increase our investments in digital video content, as well as the evidence required to strike meaningful digital partnership deals.”
“This is an impressive group of trailblazers from the sell- and buy-sides of the media industry joining our alliance,” added Neil Patil, chief commercial officer at Tubular Labs. “As media companies and brands alike navigate media disruption and seek younger audiences, we’re able to provide uniform metrics by which transparent comparison and performance evaluation can lead to increased investment and scale within digital video which is particularly popular with young adults -- especially adults 18-34.”
