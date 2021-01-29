Media creation and management solutions provider EditShare has joined forces with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver media management and storage solutions using the latter's ProLiant servers.

The companies are aiming to try to tap into a market dynamic whereby video production becomes a more integral component of business. Given this, it will become increasingly important to offer an enterprise level storage and asset management solution that meets these needs. Digital media content is increasingly growing, requiring reliable and secure compute and storage solutions to efficiently store and manage data. EditShare’s alignment with HP is designed to meetsuch requirements

EditShare sees joining forces with HPE will allow it to focus on open software solutions and push the flexibility, scalability, and performance of media-optimised software technology on standard IT hardware.” “EditShare customers can look forward to an increased pace of innovation, while taking advantage of HPE’s forward-looking technology roadmap," commented Sunil Mudholkar, vice-president of product, EditShare, "HPE has a deserved reputation for building high performing, dependable and cutting-edge servers and storage solutions.

Added Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager of service providers, OEM and major accounts at HPE: “Through our latest OEM collaboration, EditShare is providing customers with reliable, integrated solutions built on HPE ProLiant servers, which are the world’s most trusted compute platforms with industry-leading performance and scalability, to meet growing data demands.”

EditShare will begin shipping its solutions for HPE ProLiant servers on 1 February.