Framestore, which has worked on hits such as Avengers Endgame and Mulan, as well as television, commercials and immersive media projects, needed to modernise its IT infrastructure to make the rendering process easier.

Megaport’s Software-Defined Network (SDN) allows Framestore to create on-demand, pay-as-you-go cloud connections, while supporting the computing power that animation and visual effects rendering requires, with low latency, high reliability and performance.

Beren Lewis, director of global systems & infrastructure technology, Framestore, said: “The rendering process used to take hours, if not days to complete and we simply didn’t have that kind of time. So, we needed a change. Working with Megaport, connectivity is so easy and consistent across all of our offices. The solution has significantly reduced connectivity costs while speeding up the process for our rendering artists.

“Prior to working with Megaport, we had to make sure our creative work was done during the day with rendering scheduled overnight – and IT staff had to be on call around the clock in case something unexpectedly stopped working. This was not a sustainable solution for our artists or our IT team. Megaport has changed all of that.”

Added Eric Troyer, chief marketing officer at Megaport: “Creative studios like Framestore need technology that supports their free flowing creativity. They can’t be constrained by rendering bottlenecks and technology failures. Framestore trusts Megaport to power their creative teams and deliver award-winning experiences. We are committed to providing them the technology and services they need to meet the demands of creatives and audiences alike.”

The Framestore team will use Megaport technology as it works on upcoming releases including the latest instalment of Fantastic Beasts, The Suicide Squad and The Little Mermaid.